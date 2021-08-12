Former Mexico player, Seattle assistant named Atlanta coach

AP Business

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Mexican national team player Gonzalo Pineda has been hired as head coach of Atlanta United. His task will be to stabilize a team that’s seen plenty of turnover at the coaching position. Pineda replaces Gabriel Heinze, who was fired last month. Interim coach Rob Valentino will remain on Pineda’s staff and coach the team for the next two games. Pineda is leaving his job as an assistant with the Seattle Sounders. He is expected to join Atlanta United next week. Heinze was fired following a feud with the team’s top player, Josef Martinez, and the team in position to miss the playoffs.