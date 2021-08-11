Torrens’ 9th-inning single sends Mariners over Rangers 2-1

AP Business

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Luis Torrens hit a ninth-inning single to score the winning run, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 2-1. It was the Mariners’ major league-leading 38th one-run game, 24 of them wins. Seattle rookie Jarred Kelenic drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game 1-all in the sixth inning. He then doubled off Dennis Santana to begin the ninth, moved to third on Jake Fraley’s one-out single and scored on Torrens’ drive to the wall in right-center. The Rangers have lost seven of eight after snapping a 14-game road losing streak Tuesday night against the Mariners.