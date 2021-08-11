Angels’ Ohtani hits 38th HR, but Jays hit 4 in 10-2 win

AP Business

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 38th home run this season, but the Toronto Blue Jays hit it out of the park four times, including two from George Springer and a grand slam by Teoscar Hernandez, to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 10-2. Lourdes Gurriel also homered for Toronto, which has won 12 of its last 14 games and is second in the majors with 172 home runs. Rookie Alek Manoah struck out 11 and won for the fourth time in his last five starts.