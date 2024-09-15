3 dead, 2 injured in Arizona tractor-trailer crash

SAN SIMON, Ariz. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others seriously injured in a crash near the Arizona-New Mexico border, authorities said Sunday.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said a tractor-trailer and another vehicle collided around 5 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 10 near San Simon.

The southeastern Arizona town is located about 11 miles (17 kilometers) from the New Mexico line.

Authorities said three people in the car were dead at the scene and the two injured were airlifted to a hospital.

The semi-truck also caught fire after the collision, but DPS officials didn’t say if the driver survived.

DPS said the names of the dead and injured weren’t immediately available Sunday and the cause of the crash was unclear.

Two lanes of I-10 were closed until early Sunday as authorities investigated the crash.