Child killed, 4 people hurt in school bus crash in Arizona

SANDERS, Ariz. (AP) — A child was killed and four other people were seriously injured Sunday in a school bus crash in eastern Arizona, authorities said.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 19 people were on the bus around 9 a.m. when it was hit from behind by a semi-truck on Interstate 40 near Sanders.

DPS officials said traffic had slowed on the highway because of an earlier rollover crash.

They said the semi hit the school bus and the impact pushed the bus into a van, but no other injuries were reported.

DPS didn’t immediately disclose the name and age of the child who died in the bus crash or information on the four injured people.

Sanders is located in Apache County and is about 55 miles (88 kilometers) east of Holbrook.