Northern Arizona tribe extends closure prompted by pandemic

SUPAI, Ariz. (AP) — The Havasupai Tribe deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona has extended the pandemic-prompted closure of its reservation through the 2022 tourism season, the tribe announced Friday.

The reservation renowned for its towering blue-green waterfalls has been closed to visitors since March 2020.

The tribe said it is making enhancements to its facilities as well as repairs that spokeswoman Abbie Fink said are needed because of the extended closure. The facilities include a trailhead, campground and lodge.

“We have seen our tribal lands return to their natural beauty over the last two years and are eager to share their beauty once again,” Chairman Thomas Siyuja, Sr. said in a statement released by the tribe.

Tourists with reservations through 2022, which have not already been rebooked, are being rescheduled for the same date in 2023 but no further reservations will be taken for the 2023 tourist season, the statement said.

“The Havasupai Tribe appreciates your ongoing patience and looks forward to once again welcoming tourists back to Supai,” Siyuja said.