Judge: Palin libel case jurors knew he’d rejected her claims

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge presiding over Sarah Palin’s libel lawsuit against The New York Times says jurors knew before delivering their verdict that he’d already decided to rule against Palin. The judge said Wednesday that several jurors told a law clerk they’d seen news flashes on their phones about the case. Federal Judge Jed Rakoff invited lawyers to speak up if they wanted to challenge Tuesday’s verdict. He also defended the jury’s conclusion, saying jurors assured the law clerk that the news didn’t affect their deliberations. Palin claimed in her 2017 lawsuit that the newspaper libeled her in an editorial about gun control.