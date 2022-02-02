Arizona Senate approves transgender sports bill

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate has voted to bar transgender girls and women from competing on the high school or college sports team that aligns with their gender identity. Republicans approved the measure in a 16-13 party-line vote on Wednesday. Backers said it is needed to prevent transgender women and girls from dominating women’s sporting events, claiming they are naturally stronger. Opponents the proposal “cruel.” They argued that it targets vulnerable young people who are already struggling to fit in and just want to play sports with their friends.