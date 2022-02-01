Man, teen accused of robbing students at El Mirage bus stops

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the Phoenix suburb of El Mirage say an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested in robberies of students at bus stops in the Dysart Unified School District. They say two armed robberies occurred less than a mile apart Monday morning. No students were injured in either robbery and it’s unclear how much money was taken from the students. Police say they located the suspects in a vehicle that has been reported stolen from Goodyear. They say the two suspects are facing at least two counts each of aggravated assault and armed robbery. The name of the man wasn’t immediately released by El Mirage police while the teen’s name is being withheld because he’s a juvenile.