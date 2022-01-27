Body found near campground outside Tucson is homicide victim

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man found dead near a campground outside Tucson and say it’s a homicide. Pima County Sheriff’s officials say the victim was 18-year-old Robert Brown. No other information was immediately released Thursday. Sheriff’s officials had said Wednesday that the victim’s body had obvious signs of trauma. The body was found Tuesday near the Molina Basin Campground along the road that leads up Mount Lemmon. Police say their investigation is continuing.