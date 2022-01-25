Arizona woman back home after 7-month COVID hospitalization

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman who spent seven months in a Phoenix hospital being treated for COVID-19 is urging people to get vaccinated. Finally back in her Glendale home, 55-year-old Claudia Patterson told KNXV-TV she wonders if her ordeal would have been less severe had she been vaccinated. Patterson went to St. Joseph’s Hospital in July and had to be put on a ventilator. She was sedated for two months and placed on an ECMO machine. Doctors now say Patterson is strong enough to continue therapy and treatment from home. She says she wouldn’t wish her case on her worst enemy. Since the pandemic began, Arizona has seen nearly 1.8 million cases.