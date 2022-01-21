US military team to assist Navajo Nation hospital in NM

SHIPROCK, N.M. (AP) — More than 200 U.S. military medical personnel are being deployed to eight states and the Navajo Nation, including a hospital in New Mexico, to support civilian health care workers treating COVID-19 patients. A 20-person team from the U.S. Army will support the Navajo Nation at Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock. The other deployments announced Friday include Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Michigan and Texas. In New Mexico, health officials announced that COVID-19 was recently identified as the third leading cause of death for New Mexicans in 2020, outpaced only by fatalities attributed to cancer and heart disease.