Woman’s body founded dumped along Bullhead City roadway

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Bullhead City police say they are investigating after a woman’s body was found dumped along the side of a road in the western Arizona city. They say a motorist spotted the unidentified woman near a residential development on Sunday morning and her death is being investigated as a homicide. The woman is described as being white and in her late 20s or early 30s. She had a tattoo saying “family” on her shoulder blade and another tattoo with the initials “BJC” and small hearts on her lower hip. She was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, black shoes and a rhinestone belt.