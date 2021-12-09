Senate staffer unmoved by Hobbs apology over firing

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A Black woman who was fired from her legislative job six years ago says she doesn’t believe Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was genuine in her apology for her role the termination. Talonya Adams called a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Phoenix on Thursday, a day after Hobbs published a video apologizing to Adams and reckoning with her own failures to effectively combat racism. Two federal juries have found that the termination of Adams was discriminatory. Hobbs is the leading Democrat running for governor but her response to the verdict in favor of Adams has tripped up her campaign. Hobbs was not a defendant but has acknowledged participating in a group decision to fire Adams in 2015.