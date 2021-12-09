Phoenix Zoo vaccinates susceptible animals against COVID-19

By ANITA SNOW

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Zoo is the latest in the United States to vaccinate animals considered susceptible to getting COVID-19 from close contact with people. Big cats such as Sumatran tigers, jaguars and African lions, many of the zoo’s primates like Bornean orangutans and tiny emperor tamarins, as well as Egyptian fruit bats, armadillos and two-toed sloths are among 75 animals to get their first shots. Staff members are now giving the second jabs to serve as boosters. The big cats were vaccinated from a distance with the use of darts. No Phoenix Zoo animals have been detected with COVID-19.