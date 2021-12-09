House approves extension of Native corporation relief funds

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. House has passed legislation to extend a year-end deadline for Alaska Native corporations and tribes to use federal coronavirus relief funds. But it isn’t the same bill that passed the Senate earlier this year. A spokesperson for Arizona Rep. Tom O’Halleran says the House bill he sponsored now goes to the Senate. Alaska U.S. Rep. Don Young called for urgent Senate action, The U.S. Supreme Court in June ruled Alaska Native corporations were entitled to funds. But an official with the Alaska Native Village Corporation Association has said that some corporations have yet to receive funds and others face challenges distributing money they have received.