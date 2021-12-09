Skip to Content
AP Arizona
Coyotes pay overdue bills to avoid arena eviction

By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes are all caught up on their bills. The hockey team paid off its overdue bills a day after receiving word the city of Glendale was going to lock them out of Gila River Arena if they didn’t get caught up. Glendale city manager Kevin Phelps sent a letter informing the Coyotes they owe $1.3 million, including $250,000 to the city. The Coyotes issued a statement saying the unpaid bills were an unfortunate human error and they would rectify the situation quickly. They did, avoiding what would have been an awkward situation.

The Associated Press

