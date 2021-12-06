Ducey to honor veterans at Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will honor veterans and service members at the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Arizona State Capitol. Tuesday is the 80th anniversary of Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and Ducey will pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives on Dec. 7, 1941 by laying the State of Arizona Wreath. More than 2,300 American troops were killed in the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II. A statement from the governor’s office says Ducey will join veterans, service members and their families to honor the last survivors of the USS Arizona and listen to veterans’ perspectives.