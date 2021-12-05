6-year-old girl dies after being struck by a truck in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say a young girl has died after being struck by a pickup truck. They say officers were called to the scene Saturday afternoon about a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian. Police say they arrived to find 6-year-old Emory Conway in the roadway. She was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Investigators say Conway and a family member made it to the center lane of the roadway. But for reasons unknown, Conway ran into another lane of the roadway and was struck by the truck. Police say the driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation. They say it’s been determined that the driver was not impaired at the time.