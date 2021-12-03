Scottsdale principal terminated after outcry over book

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A Scottsdale high school’s principal will not be back next year after a firestorm over a summer book assignment. The Paradise Valley Unified School District governing board voted Thursday not to renew the contract of Linda Ihnat, principal at Horizon High School. According to board members, Ihnat failed to follow procedure when it came to informing parents about sensitive and sexual content in a book. Last month, some parents became aware the book, “So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed,” contained references to orgies and bestiality. The superintendent has since promised to better reinforce procedures. Ihnat did not immediately return a message left for her.