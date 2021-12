PHOENIX — Grand Canyon held off UTSA for a 74-71 win on Thursday night. Aleu Aleu made a layup with two seconds left to pull the Roadrunners within 2, but it was too late. Jovan Blacksher Jr. had a career-high 25 points to lead the Antelopes. Cedrick Alley Jr. led the Roadrunners with a career-high 24 points.