Arizona DPS arrest man in stolen SUV with military ordnance

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona authorities have arrested a man who was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle that had an inactive military ordnance inside. State Department of Public Safety officials say 36-year-old Timothy Carpenter is facing one count of theft of transportation among other charges including outstanding warrants. DPS detectives spotted the stolen SUV at a north Phoenix motel Wednesday and tried to arrest Carpenter, but he drove off. He later jumped out of the vehicle and tried to flee but was taken into custody. It was unclear Thursday if Carpenter has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.