Arizona reports over 3,100 COVID cases; hospitals crowded

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reported over 3,100 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as virus-related hospitalizations remained near the current surge’s peak. The 3,163 additional cases and 43 deaths reported Wednesday by the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard raised the state’s pandemic totals to nearly 1,273,000 cases and 22,350 deaths. As of Tuesday, 2,661 virus patients occupied inpatient hospital beds, down slightly from the surge’s peak of 2,676 on Monday. With many patients also hospitalized for reasons other than COVID-19, only 6% of inpatient beds statewide were available and not in use. That percentage is a pandemic low first reached in mid-November.