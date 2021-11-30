Teen boy arrested after gun deal gone bad at Phoenix school

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly shooting another high school student in west Phoenix following a gun sale gone bad. They say a 16-year-old student brought a handgun to Cesar Chavez High School on Monday to sell to the younger teen. After the transaction in one of the school’s bathrooms, police say the 16-year-old student realized the money he received was fake. An argument ensued and police say the 15-year-old shot the older boy. Police say the wounded teen remains hospitalized but is expected to survive and will face charges after release from the hospital, including weapon violations. The 15-year-old student fled the scene and was later taken into custody. Police say that boy is facing multiple charges including endangerment and aggravated assault.