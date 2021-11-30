Emergency sirens to be tested at nuke plant west of Phoenix

WINTERSBURG, Ariz. (AP) — Emergency sirens designed to alert nearby residents of a problem at the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station 50 miles west of Phoenix are set for a regular test. The 70 sirens located within a ten-mile radius of the plant near Wintersburg will sound for three minutes at noon on Wednesday and again at 12:30 p.m. Maricopa County will also test a system that send alerts to cell phones in the area once at 12:15 p.m. The sirens and cell phone alerts notify people near the plant that they need to turn on their radios or televisions to get news and instructions on how to respond.