2 dead, 1 wounded after triple shooting at west Phoenix home

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say two people are dead and another wounded after a triple shooting at a west Phoenix home. They say officers responded to the scene around 10 a.m. Tuesday and found two women and a man who had been shot. Police say a man and woman died from their injuries and the second woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. All three people lived at the home and police say they have recovered a weapon. They say no suspect was being sought in the shooting and are investigating to determine if it was a murder-suicide. Police didn’t immediately release any names or ages and it was unclear if any of the people were related.