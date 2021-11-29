New Kingman fire chief has worked decades in fire agencies

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — A man with more than three decades of experience in fire agencies has been appointed to oversee the Kingman Fire Department. Jack Yeager starts his position as chief of the agency next Monday. He had been serving as an assistant to acting fire Chief Jack Rhoades who accepted a job in Buckeye. Yeager is a second-generation firefighter who has held ever position in the fire service. His 33-year career has included stints as chief of the Mohave Valley and the Golden Valley fire districts in northwestern Arizona. Kingman city officials say he’s been an outstanding and dedicated community leader.