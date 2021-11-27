Arizona reports 3,655 additional COVID cases, 47 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Saturday reported 3,655 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 47 more virus deaths. According to the Department of Health Service’s coronavirus dashboard, the state’s pandemic totals increased to over 1,262,000 cases and 22,224 deaths. The state’s dashboard also reported that COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose slightly, with 2,529 virus patients occupying inpatient beds as of Friday. That’s below from the current surge’s peak on Tuesday but up from the number of hospitalizations reported as of Thursday. According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling averages for daily news cases and daily deaths rose during the past two weeks.