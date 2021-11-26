Arizona reports 3,322 more COVID cases; hospitalizations dip

Arizona on Friday reported over 3,300 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as the number of virus-related hospitalizations decreased slightly. The additional 3,322 cases and four deaths reported by Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard increased the state’s pandemical totals to nearly 1,259,,000 cases and 22,177 deaths. The dashboard also reported that 2,500 virus patients occupied hospital inpatient beds as of Thursday, down from the current surge’s high of 2,574 on Tuesday. According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks, rising from 3,339.7 on Nov. 10 to 3,931.6 on Wednesday.