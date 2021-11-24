Man arrested for carrying gun in sheriff’s office

ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona City man who is prohibited from carrying guns was arrested for allegedly bringing a firearm into a sheriff’s substation. Authorities allege the 38-year-old man entered the sheriff’s substation in Arizona City to respond to a harassment complaint that had been filed against him. Staff noticed he was carrying a handgun in his front pocket near his waste, which he gave to a deputy upon request. The deputy later discovered the man was not allowed to carry guns. The man allegedly admitted to having several prior felony convictions that prohibit him from possessing firearms unless he gets his civil rights restored.