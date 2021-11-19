Federal agency to conduct aerial survey along Colorado River

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A federal agency that manages dams along the Colorado River plans to use a low-flying plane to conduct an aerial survey of the river and reservoirs between Hoover Dam and the U.S.-Mexico border starting later this month. The Bureau of Reclamation said data from the survey planned between Nov. 21 and Dec. 20 is intended for use by multiple programs. According to the bureau, water releases to aid the survey will vary more than is typical for this time of year but will remain within normal operational parameters. However, the bureau said the releases may expose and create sandbars and a variety of other obstacles.