Navajo Nation reports 96 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 96 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s total to 38,490 cases since the pandemic started and 1,515 known deaths. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has urged residents of the vast reservation to be careful when traveling to neighboring cities and states where safety measures aren’t always as strict. The tribe has maintained a mask mandate through most of the pandemic. The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.