Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 4:26 PM

Ex-Arizona county official gets jail for public funds misuse

KYMA.com

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A former Coconino County official who went on to oversee Navajo County’s health department was sentenced Wednesday to nine months in jail for misusing public money to cover more than $84,000 in personal expenses over a six-year span. Jeffrey Preston Lee pleaded guilty last month to one felony count of theft and two felony counts of violating his duties as a custodian of public money. His plea agreement called for probation on two of the three convictions and restitution payments of $82,500 to Coconino County and $1,700 to Navajo County. Since the 47-year-old Lee was sentenced to probation on the third conviction, prosecutors said he was required to serve at least nine months in jail.

AP Arizona

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content