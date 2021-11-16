AP source: House to vote on censuring Gosar over video

By KEVIN FREKING and LISA MASCARO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona is facing censure in the House over a violent video he posted online. The House will vote Wednesday on a resolution that would censure Gosar for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York with a sword. That’s according to a person familiar with the planning who was not authorized to discuss it publicly. The person also says the House will be voting on removing Gosar from one of his committee assignments. Gosar says the video was “a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy.” Democratic lawmakers called the video “beyond the pale.”