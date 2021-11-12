Skip to Content
Former Arizona AG Grant Woods remembered in memorial service

By JONATHAN J. COOPER
Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Friends and relatives remembered former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods as a funny and talented public servant who made friends from all walks of life and relentlessly pursued justice. Woods was a longtime Republican loyalist who changed his registration to Democratic in 2018 because of his frustration at the party’s direction and then-President Donald Trump. He died unexpectedly last month. At a memorial service in Phoenix, his relatives recalled him disguising his voice to make prank calls. They described him as a family man who loved sports and music, learned to play guitar in his 50s and was actively working on plays and other writing when he died. 

