2 teens accused of throwing rocks at cars on I-10 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly throwing large rocks at moving cars on Interstate 10 in Tucson. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the two teens — aged 15 and 16 — were taken into custody Tuesday night. The teens have since been released to the custody of their parents but could face criminal charges. Tucson TV station KGUN reports that a car being driven on I-10 last Friday night had a block of cement smash through its windshield. A female passenger was hit in the face, briefly knocked unconscious and suffered a broken cheek and jaw.