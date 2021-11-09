Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 7:36 PM

Lawrence powers Arizona State past Portland 76-60 in opener

KYMA.com

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kimani Lawrence scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures _ adding 10 rebounds _ to spark Arizona State to a 76-60 victory over Portland and new head coach Shantay Legans in a season opener. Lawrence buried 7 of 11 shots from the floor and added three steals for the Sun Devils. Alonzo Gaffney finished with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting, while Marcus Bagley scored 12. Reserve DJ Horne hit three 3-points and scored 11, while Luther Muhammad pitched in with 10 points and seven boards. Chris Austin topped the Pilots with 22 points.

AP Arizona

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content