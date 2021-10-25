Arizona reports 158 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Officials in Arizona have reported 158 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths from the virus as of Monday. In all, Arizona has seen 1,149,982 COVID-19 cases and 20,861 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began. One death was subtracted Monday from the state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths as a result of a review of the data. The dashboard shows that more than 4.2 million people (58.7% of the state’s population) have received at least one dose of vaccine in Arizona.