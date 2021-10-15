Officials: Explosion, fire, explosion in home not accidental

AP Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tempe officials announced Friday that an explosion and fire in a Tempe house where two women were found dead wasn’t accidental. though circumstances of the incident remain unclear. Officials said investigators determined that the explosion occurred early Monday morning when vapors from unknown accelerants came into contact with an specified ignition source. A city statement said the investigation is in its early stages but investigators ruled out natural gas as causing the explosion and “can confirm that the cause of fire was not accidental.” A mother and her adult daughter lived in the home but officials said the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office hadn’t yet confirmed their identities.