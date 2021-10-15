New Mexico awards $2M contract for ‘academic coaches’

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press / Report for America

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico education officials are renewing a contract with a Utah-based education company to reduce chronic absenteeism among public school students. The $2 million sole-source contract avoids the competitive bidding process aimed at reducing costs for state services. A survey conducted by the company concluded that its services helped around 16,000 students. But neither the state nor the company has evaluated the success of the program using data on absenteeism or grades. A social worker at Santa Fe Public Schools says the program helps, but can’t say by how much because the district hasn’t had time to evaluate it.