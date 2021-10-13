22-year-old inmate at Pima County jail found dead in cell

AP Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County Sheriff’s officials say a 22-year-old jail inmate has died. A corrections officer was performing rounds at the jail around 11 p.m. Monday when Jacob Miranda was found unresponsive in his cell. Sheriff’s deputies tried to resuscitate Miranda, but medical personnel pronounced him dead shortly thereafter. They say investigators haven’t determined a cause of death, but found no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances. Authorities say Miranda was booked into jail last December on an armed robbery charge.