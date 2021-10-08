Navajo Nation reports 51 more COVID-19 cases, 1 new deaths

AP Arizona

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting 51 more COVID-19 cases and one additional death. Friday. It was the third consecutive day that the tribe reported at least one coronavirus-related death after going six days in a row with no additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 34,3350 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago and 1,454 deaths. Navajo officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel. The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.