Ducey appoints Paton to fill state Court of Appeals vacancy

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — A former law clerk for an Arizona Court of Appeals judge is returning to the mid-level appellate court as a judge. Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday announced the appointment of state Special Assistant Attorney General Angela Paton to fill a Court of Appeals vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Lawrence Winthrop. Paton, a Republican, worked as a law clerk for appellate Judge Patrick Irvine for a year after graduating from the Arizona State University law college. She since has spent most of her legal career at the attorney general’s office. Ducey said Paton has a “profound respect for the separation of powers” between the branches of government.