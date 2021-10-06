Pima County woman accused of injuring son before standoff

AP Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Pima County woman is facing charges after allegedly shooting and wounding her son after a standoff in Avra Valley, northwest of Tucson. County deputies say the woman barricaded herself in the home Tuesday. Authorities say the situation was resolved after the woman went into a diabetic shock. She was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder. The woman’s name and age have not been released. Neither has her son’s name, age or his condition after the shooting. It remains unclear why the woman shot her son.