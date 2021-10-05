Skip to Content
Arizona reports 2,254 additional virus cases, 74 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Tuesday reported 2,254 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 74 more virus death. The state’s coronavirus dashboard also reported that the number of virus-related hospitalizations increased slightly, with nearly 1,800 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Monday. According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona rose over the past two weeks while the rolling average of daily deaths hardly changed. 

