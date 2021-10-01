Skip to Content
AP Arizona
Unlicensed Phoenix dentist arrested again in Yavapai County

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A dentist previously charged with doing illegal dental work in the Phoenix area has been arrested for the same crime in a neighboring county. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said 69-year-old Denis Froehlich was taken into custody Thursday night at his Black Canyon City home for practicing dentistry without a license and aggravated assault. His wife was also arrested. Authorities say two victims accused Froehlich of leaving them disfigured and in serious pain. Froehlich touted himself as a retired dentist who could work out of his home.  In 2019, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office charged him with fraud and working unlicensed. 

The Associated Press

