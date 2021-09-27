Pick-Six: Returning NFL stars and how they fared

AP Arizona

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

Sometimes, the abdicating king, or the deposed one, returns to his kingdom. It happens often enough in the NFL, yet rarely is as newsworthy as Tom Brady, who led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles, going back to New England. He’ll do that on Sunday night, eight months after taking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the top. The reception at Gillette Stadium is likely to be overwhelmingly pro-Brady — until the teams kick off. Then, when he does anything positive for the Bucs and damaging to the Patriots, well, does anyone expect much cheers for the 44-year-old quarterback then?