5,000 outages after fire at Tucson Electric Power’s station

AP Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A two-alarm fire at one of Tucson Electric Power’s generating station on the city’s south side resulted in power outages for nearly 5,000 customers Wednesday afternoon. A TEP spokesman said the fire started in a generator area of the Sundt plant about 4:20 p.m. and was put out by city firefighters within an hour. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known, according to TEP officials who said no injuries were reported. TEP officials said crews were working to restore power to 4,922 customers in an area mostly south of the Sundt plant.