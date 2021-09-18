Arizona reports over 100 virus deaths amid signs of slowing

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported over 100 additional COVID-19 deaths for only the second time since February even as several metrics showed some slowing in the pandemic’s current surge. The 108 deaths and 2,742 additional virus cases reported Saturday increased the pandemic totals to nearly 19,450 deaths and over 1,064,000 cases. The state’s coronavirus dashboard also reported that virus-related-hospitalizations dropped below 2,000 for the first time in nearly three weeks. Johns Hopkins University data showed drops in the seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and of daily deaths over the past two week weeks.