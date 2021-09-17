County board may announce action on Arizona Senate subpoena

AP Arizona

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The board that oversees Arizona’s most populous county has scheduled a special Friday afternoon meeting where members may announce whether they will comply with a state Senate subpoena to hand over its computer routers to contractors conducting an unprecedented partisan review of 2020 election results. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a decision last month that Maricopa County must comply with the subpoena issued by Republican Senate President Karen Fann or lose about $700 million in yearly state funding.